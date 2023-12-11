Menu
First AI developer to debut on NZX

Evan Christian (pictured) and Katherine Allsopp-Smith will receive 1.8 billion shares at 25c a share in Being AI. (Image: NZME)
Denise McNabb
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
Emerging artificial intelligence group Being AI is set to become the first artificial intelligence (AI) developer to list on the New Zealand stock exchange.Earlier, it told the market it was still looking for a business opportunity for a reverse takeover (RTO) by Ascension Capital (Ace), and the latter told the NZX the artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise cemented the company’s future direction.Ace director Sean Joyce said there had been some talks with the AI parties when the company announced its half-year result on Nov 28, but it wa...
Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate
Policy

The holding company says it could give the council nearly $450m more in dividends.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Energy

Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025

It raises the prospect of an energy shortfall across the economy,

Ian Llewellyn 3:23pm
Election 2023

'Opt out or be cut out': top public servant on leakers

Leaks are undermining trust between the new government and public servants.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook
Finance

Scales has had a tough year but there are signs of new growth. 

Riley Kennedy 12:10pm
BoP council considers Tauranga port stake sale
Finance

The council holds its stake through Quayside Holdings.

Staff reporters 11:00am
NZ sharemarket closes the week flat
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX50 Index recovered admirably from its intraday low.

Graham Skellern 08 Dec 2023
SkyCity downgrades guidance
Markets

Casino operator downgrades guidance as cost of living pressures continue.

John Anthony 08 Dec 2023