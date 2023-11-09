Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

GEO issues higher earnings guidance as trading resumes

GEO issues higher earnings guidance as trading resumes
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Following a two-day trading halt, software as a service provider GEO has issued stronger earnings guidance and said achieving breakeven could come in early 2024.Its board also said initial interest received has justified launching a formal process to assess buyer interest in the company.The company said thanks to higher prices, its annualised recurring revenue (ARR) is now expected to be $4-4.2 million at Dec 31 2023, which would be 20-25% growth on the June 30 figure.This rate of growth is unlikely to be sustained, as future price increases ar...
Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices
World

Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices

At issue is how the bank vets foreigners and the origins of their money.

The Wall Street Journal 12:50pm
Finance

BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy

The bank kept a lid on escalating costs. 

Paul McBeth 12:07pm
BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy
Markets

Xero subscriber growth slows

Xero has reported its first numbers since the headcount cut in March.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:30am
Xero subscriber growth slows