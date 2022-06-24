See full details
Markets

How to survive a bear market

Dan Brunskill
Fri, 24 Jun 2022

How to survive a bear market
(Image: Getty)
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 24 Jun 2022
It’s too late to sell and too early to buy, or at least that’s how one stockbroker characterised financial markets at the start of this week. Most benchmark equity indices are in what is called a ‘bear market’, which is defined as a 20% decline from a recent peak but is used to talk about an extended market downturn. There was a technical bear market in 2020 but, since the decline was swift and the recovery completed within months, it never really felt like one. This time is different. NZ’s benchmark...

Bloomberg
Xi JinPing reaffirms growth target that analysts say is out of reach
Bloomberg | Fri, 24 Jun 2022

While the Chinese president's growth targets may not be believed, there are signs the tech sector crackdown in China may be over.

Energy Analysis
Power emergency shows the system is working
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 24 Jun 2022

Thursday's grid emergency, brought on by a cold snap, shows the electricity system is working.

Primary Sector
Rising costs take the shine off high milk payout
Rebecca Howard | Fri, 24 Jun 2022

Fonterra lifted the 2022-23 forecast farmgate milk price range to $8.75-$10.25 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from $8.25-$9.75/kgMS.

