Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

IkeGPS ups subs on $3.7 million US deal

IkeGPS ups subs on $3.7 million US deal
(Image: IkeGPS)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
Electricity utility management group IkeGPS says its latest $3.7 million subscription contract with a Fortune 150 company, one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the US, will increase tenfold its annual recurring revenue from the customer.In an announcement to the Australian and NZ stock exchanges, the company said the upsell onto the PoleForeman structural analysis platform will increase subscription revenues from $70,000 a year to about $700,000.IkeGPS chief executive Glenn Milnes said the upsell represented "a new chapter"...
Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise
Sport

Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise

The private equity firm has upped its stake in NZR Commercial from 5.71% to 7.5%.

Staff reporters 3:30pm
Law & Regulation

Taranaki green hydrogen project 'back on track' after Greenpeace loses appeal

Expert panel granting fast-track consent did not make errors of law, the court ruled.

Greg Hurrell 3:30pm
Taranaki green hydrogen project 'back on track' after Greenpeace loses appeal
Law & Regulation

Time running out for tech whiz to avoid bankruptcy

A ministerial award winner has until Feb 1 to pay his former landlord more than $40,000.

Oliver Lewis 1:54pm
Time running out for tech whiz to avoid bankruptcy