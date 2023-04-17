Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Late surge lifts sharemarket into positive territory

Late surge lifts sharemarket into positive territory
Shares were generally up today as investors await more information. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket staged a late surge, but Fletcher Building had a bumpy day after revealing its Australian subsidiary was under investigation for a leaky pipe product.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was trading flat till the last 45 minutes when it shot up nearly half a percent to 11,936.15, finally gaining 55.58 points or 0.47% after reaching an intraday low of 11,826.51.There were 77 gainers and 55 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 33.32 million shares worth $91.63m.The market is this week looking out for Thursday’s rele...
Radio NZ in Twitter row over ‘government funded’ label
Media

Radio NZ in Twitter row over ‘government funded’ label

The crown-funded state broadcaster has objected to the label imposed on a host of western state media groups.

Daniel Dunkley 4:59pm
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court

Bachcare pleaded guilty to breaching fair trading laws in 2019.

Staff reporters 2:56pm
Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court
Economy chart

Food prices smash another 30-year record

Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Food prices smash another 30-year record

More Markets

Trustpower set to rebrand to Mercury this winter
Markets

Trustpower set to rebrand to Mercury this winter

After being acquired by Mercury for $441m last year, Trustpower will trade purple for yellow this winter.

Staff reporters 11:45am
Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager
Infrastructure

Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager

Avada is trucking into New Zealand with its Wilsons buy.

Staff reporters 11:18am
Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m
Finance

Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m

The final cost will depend on whether the product is found to have been faulty.

Jenny Ruth 10:20am
King Salmon chair John Ryder to depart in June
Primary Sector

King Salmon chair John Ryder to depart in June

New Zealand King Salmon chair John Ryder will step down from the board at the company’s annual meeting in June, ending 14 years as a director of the fish farmer. His exit will install new leadership of the company following Grant Rosewarne’s abrupt resignation as chief executive...

Staff reporters 9:05am