Late surge lifts sharemarket into positive territory

The New Zealand sharemarket staged a late surge, but Fletcher Building had a bumpy day after revealing its Australian subsidiary was under investigation for a leaky pipe product.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was trading flat till the last 45 minutes when it shot up nearly half a percent to 11,936.15, finally gaining 55.58 points or 0.47% after reaching an intraday low of 11,826.51.There were 77 gainers and 55 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 33.32 million shares worth $91.63m.The market is this week looking out for Thursday’s rele...