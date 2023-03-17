Menu
Market lifts slightly despite rattled investors

Market lifts slightly despite rattled investors
(Image: Synlait)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket ended a roller-coaster week with a small gain, but Synlait Milk slumped after significantly downgrading its earnings forecast.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded late in the day and closed at 11,714.69, up 15.67 points or 0.13% after reaching an intraday low of 11,665.63. Trading was extended to meet the quarterly rebalancing of the NZX and FTSE Russell Indices, with Arvida Group, Serko, Tourism Holdings and Vista Group falling out of the FTSE Small Cap Index, and Channel Infrastructure entering the NZX 50 in pla...
Nash on his final warning
Law & Regulation

Nash on his final warning

The prime minister has made it clear that Nash is on his last chance after a breach of cabinet rules.

Staff reporters 3:20pm
Bloomberg

Credit Suisse a 'distinct situation' to US banking crisis

US regulators are consumed with steadying their country’s own financial stability.

Bloomberg 2:40pm
Credit Suisse a 'distinct situation' to US banking crisis
Law & Regulation

Guilty verdicts in Christchurch rebuild corruption case

Two former CERA workers have been found guilty on corruption charges.

Oliver Lewis 2:37pm
Guilty verdicts in Christchurch rebuild corruption case

Shares in Synlait Milk plummet almost 10%
Primary Sector

Shares in Synlait Milk plummet almost 10%

The dairy company's full-year profit could be half of what it reached last year.

Ella Somers 3:38pm
Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar
Finance

Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar

Total farm work costs are forecast to be 11% higher than the last dairy season.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals
Markets

Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals

Queenstown airport is particularly digging into Auckland's international traffic.

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZX rebounds after rough start to day on bank fears
Markets Market Close

NZX rebounds after rough start to day on bank fears

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening on concerns about the outlook for Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse.

Graham Skellern 16 Mar 2023