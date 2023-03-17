Market lifts slightly despite rattled investors

(Image: Synlait)

The New Zealand sharemarket ended a roller-coaster week with a small gain, but Synlait Milk slumped after significantly downgrading its earnings forecast.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded late in the day and closed at 11,714.69, up 15.67 points or 0.13% after reaching an intraday low of 11,665.63. Trading was extended to meet the quarterly rebalancing of the NZX and FTSE Russell Indices, with Arvida Group, Serko, Tourism Holdings and Vista Group falling out of the FTSE Small Cap Index, and Channel Infrastructure entering the NZX 50 in pla...