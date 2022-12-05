Menu
McGuinness Institute files appeal against NZ King Salmon project

Staff reporters
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
The McGuinness Institute has filed an appeal against New Zealand King Salmon’s consent for the first open ocean finfish site in New Zealand.Last month, the NZX-listed salmon farmer received its long-awaited consent from the Marlborough District Council to build a deep-water farm – called Blue Endeavour – in Cook Strait.The company described it at the time as a “significant decision for the aquaculture industry”.As part of the consent being granted, parties had until Friday, Dec 2, to lodge appeals against the Blue...
Should Christchurch council sell its assets?

A new review recommends the council investigate partial asset sales.

Oliver Lewis 1:30pm
ANZPM: what happens next?

Opponents may find it unwieldy to unpick.

Daniel Dunkley 1:20pm
Agriculture minister says communication needs to improve

Damien O'Connor says things are in a better space than most farmers realise. 

Rebecca Howard 1:05pm