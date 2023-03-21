NZ market dragged down

(Image: Getty)

The New Zealand sharemarket was weighed down by weakness in the energy and property sectors while offshore investors were more hopeful that the banking sector had settled.The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled in the afternoon after a steady morning’s trading and closed at 11,531.3, down 33.45 points or 0.29%. The index reached an intraday high of 11,577.73 points.There were 64 gainers and 66 decliners over the whole market on steady volume of 30.67 million share transactions worth $111.51m.Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds Manageme...