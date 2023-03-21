Menu
NZ market dragged down

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 21 Mar 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket was weighed down by weakness in the energy and property sectors while offshore investors were more hopeful that the banking sector had settled.The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled in the afternoon after a steady morning’s trading and closed at 11,531.3, down 33.45 points or 0.29%. The index reached an intraday high of 11,577.73 points.There were 64 gainers and 66 decliners over the whole market on steady volume of 30.67 million share transactions worth $111.51m.Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds Manageme...
Make or break time on emissions, says UN panel
Climate change

Make or break time on emissions, says UN panel

Average temperatures could increase 3.2°C by century's end, warns IPCC.

Greg Hurrell 2:35pm
Bloomberg

Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine

The trip to Moscow marks Xi’s most ambitious attempt yet to play the role of peacemaker as he seeks to broker an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
