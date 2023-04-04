Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market perks up as Australia's central bank holds rates

NZ market perks up as Australia's central bank holds rates
(Image: Supplied)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket perked up with a half percent gain after the Australian Reserve Bank boldly paused interest rate rises – and now all eyes are on the NZ counterpart. The S&P/NZX 50 Index was trading flat before the Australian bank announced it was holding the cash rate at 3.6% after 10 consecutive rises from 0.1%. The index closed at the day’s high of 11,898.56, up 59.77 points or 0.5%, after touching a morning low of 11,783.52. There was a turnaround at lunchtime, as well as at the end of trading. There wer...
Simon Power resigns from TVNZ
Media

Simon Power resigns from TVNZ

The Television New Zealand board says it will be looking for a replacement "in due course".

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Economy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 04 Apr 2023
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Energy

Amazon and Mercury make power deal

The 15-year deal is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements.

Ian Llewellyn 04 Apr 2023
Amazon and Mercury make power deal

More Markets

Auckland Airport appoints new COO
Markets

Auckland Airport appoints new COO

Chloe Surridge was recently group general manager of airports for Air New Zealand.

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Ryman appoints David Bennett as chief strategy officer
Infrastructure

Ryman appoints David Bennett as chief strategy officer

Ryman Healthcare will conduct an external search for a new chief financial officer.

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Sky CFO Tom Gordon to depart in May
Markets

Sky CFO Tom Gordon to depart in May

Gordon was with Sky for almost two years. 

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Blis sees smaller loss as revenue perks up
Markets

Blis sees smaller loss as revenue perks up

The probiotics company started streamlining the business last year. 

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023