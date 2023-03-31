Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket takes a breather despite strong performance from Hallenstein Glasson

NZ sharemarket takes a breather despite strong performance from Hallenstein Glasson
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
Hallenstein Glasson shone bright with a solid first-half performance but the New Zealand sharemarket took a breather after a strong rally this week.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded in a narrow range of 11,870.4 and 11,933.17 before closing at 11,884.5, down 48.66 points or 0.41%. The index finished the week with a gain of 2.6% and the first quarter was ahead by 3.7%. Its Australian counterpart S&P/ASX 200 Index looks like finishing the quarter with a gain of 2.7%, after being up 0.79% to 7178.6 points at 5.45pm NZ time.On the local mark...
UK to join the CPTPP, exporters upbeat
Trade

UK to join the CPTPP, exporters upbeat

The UK entry adds to the CPTPP's clout and is a good day for trade liberalisation.

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Adidas renewal was expected but did NZ Rugby miss a trick?

NZR and Adidas are yet to reveal how long the new contract is for.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Business of Sport: Adidas renewal was expected but did NZ Rugby miss a trick?
Finance

Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%

It posted a net profit of $189.3 million.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%

More Markets

Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%
Finance

Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%

It posted a net profit of $189.3 million.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
Pandemic gloom fades away for Hallenstein Glassons
Retail

Pandemic gloom fades away for Hallenstein Glassons

Hallenstein Glassons is in much better spirits.

Ella Somers 11:15am
Wholesale prices boost Manawa Energy earnings in Q4
Markets

Wholesale prices boost Manawa Energy earnings in Q4

Strong wholesale prices are strengthening current quarter earnings.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Fonterra completes Soprole sale
Finance

Fonterra completes Soprole sale

The sale was announced in November.

Staff reporters 10:00am