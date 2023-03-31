NZ sharemarket takes a breather despite strong performance from Hallenstein Glasson

(Image: Getty)

Hallenstein Glasson shone bright with a solid first-half performance but the New Zealand sharemarket took a breather after a strong rally this week.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded in a narrow range of 11,870.4 and 11,933.17 before closing at 11,884.5, down 48.66 points or 0.41%. The index finished the week with a gain of 2.6% and the first quarter was ahead by 3.7%. Its Australian counterpart S&P/ASX 200 Index looks like finishing the quarter with a gain of 2.7%, after being up 0.79% to 7178.6 points at 5.45pm NZ time.On the local mark...