Rocket Lab recovers from launch failure

Rocket Lab recovers from launch failure
The NZ/US space company is spending millions on the development of its Neutron rocket. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Rocket Lab has posted another quarter of revenue growth and profit loss, although the company is edging closer to profitability, according to an earnings call on Thursday. It also has a fully booked manifest of 22 Electron launches in 2024, nine of which will be reusable rockets, and said progress on the larger Neutron rocket continues, with successful testing of its first stage tank.Further, the anomaly that caused a launch failure in September has been identified and a solution has been put in place that should make sure it doesn't h...
NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,197.66, up 46.36 points or 0.42%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Retail

Supie creditors vote for liquidation

Only 14 people attend meetings in Auckland to decide company's fate.

Victoria Young 5:48pm
Supie creditors vote for liquidation
Primary Sector

Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement

They were ready to make the dairy giant sweat at its annual meeting.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement

FMA issues stock tipper with stop order
Markets

FMA issues stock tipper with stop order

New Zealand’s financial watchdog has issued an interim stop order against financial adviser David McEwen and entities associated with him due to a risk of investor harm.The order prevents McEwen from making offers of financial products and from accepting any further or new deposi...

Staff reporters 6:15pm
Heartland’s forecast gets the OK
Markets Free

Heartland’s forecast gets the OK

The bank's guidance holds out – pending acquisition of an Australian bank.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 4:00pm