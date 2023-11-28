Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Soft – but pre-guided – half-year result out of Arvida: Craigs IP

Soft – but pre-guided – half-year result out of Arvida: Craigs IP
Arvida chief executive Jeremy Nicoll. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
Craigs Investment Partners says the half-year earnings out of retirement group operator Arvida was a “soft” result – but one that had been broadly pre-guided and expected.Head of institutional equities research Stephen Ridgewell said there were some “positive lead indicators” heading into the retirement group operator's result that pointed to stronger trading – which had been the pattern in prior years.It also declared an interim dividend of 1.2 cents per share, and shareholders who choose to partici...
NZ sharemarket bounces as energy stocks lift
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket bounces as energy stocks lift

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,237.38, up 81.59 points or 0.73%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Retail

Bunnings reports profit and $400m loan

Revenue was up, but so were expenses.

Staff reporters 4:40pm
Bunnings reports profit and $400m loan
Property

Profits up for Skyline, but Queenstown upgrade costs soar to $310m

While Korean business suffers from slow pandemic recovery, copycat sites.

Brent Melville 1:00pm
Profits up for Skyline, but Queenstown upgrade costs soar to $310m