Philanthropists launch ad campaign against lack of covid subsidy repayments

Alison and Grant Nelson have made a video clip of themselves, and an advertisement. (Image: Gama Foundation)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Sun, 18 Jun 2023
Christchurch philanthropists Grant and Marilyn Nelson are launching a multimedia advertising campaign targeting the Ministry of Social Development over $10 billion of covid wage subsidy overpayments.This is despite the Nelsons having an active court case against the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) over the same issue, through their Gama Foundation charity. The hearing was on May 8 and Justice Helen McQueen reserved her decision.The Nelsons have set up another organisation called the Integrity Institute which states it publishes resear...
