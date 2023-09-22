Menu
Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

(Image: Getty)
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
By Joe FlintRupert Murdoch is stepping down as chair of Fox and News Corp, after building a media empire over seven decades that revolutionized news and entertainment and made him one of the world’s most influential and controversial tycoons.Murdoch, 92 years old, will exit his roles atop each company as of November, when they hold annual meetings, the companies said. He will be appointed chairman emeritus of each company. His eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, who has served as co-chair of News Corp, will become sole chair of that company...
