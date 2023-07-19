Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese to make his first official visit to NZ

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese to make his first official visit to NZ
Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese is coming to Wellington. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese will visit Wellington next week for bilateral meetings with his New Zealand counterpart, Chris Hipkins.The visit will mark 2023 as the 40th anniversary of Closer Economic Relations, the 50th anniversary of the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement, and the 80th anniversary of diplomatic representation between the two countries.This will be the third official bilateral meeting of the two prime ministers and Albanese’s first official visit to NZ.“I believe that the trans-Tasman relationship is the...
NZ50 rises on light volumes as inflation data is released
Markets Market close

NZ50 rises on light volumes as inflation data is released

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,944.54 – up 11.73 points or 0.1%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Economy

Could we see another rate hike? Maybe

Non-tradeable inflation rose 6.6%, driven by construction, rents, and ready-to-eat food.

Rebecca Howard 5:38pm
Could we see another rate hike? Maybe
Technology

Rocket-fishing now part of Rocket Lab’s business as usual, says Peter Beck

Beck says recovering its rockets has now become “operationalised”.

Ben Moore 2:10pm
Rocket-fishing now part of Rocket Lab’s business as usual, says Peter Beck