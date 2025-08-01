Menu
Layoffs loom at Wētā FX

Staff reporters
Fri, 01 Aug 2025
Hundreds of jobs could be on the chopping block at Sir Peter Jackson’s Wellington-based visual effects and animation company Wētā FX, the NZ Herald reported.The Herald has seen an internal memo from CEO Daniel Seah sent to staff yesterday titled “update on organisational changes”, which outlines plans for a restructure.“These changes involved a proposed reduction in overhead support roles, primarily in Wellington, and we will work through a formal consultation process with these crew who are affected”, the memo sai...
Pessimism worsens in small businesses
Economy

Pessimism worsens in small businesses

One poll shows almost one in three owners quizzed felt negative about their prospects.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Infrastructure

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'
Economy

Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

Minister says Govt staying put on savings scheme despite exodus of Kiwis to Australia.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term