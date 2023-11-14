Menu
Luxon to skip Apec for coalition staycation
Luxon has set aside his hopes to attend Apec in San Francisco. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
National party leader Christopher Luxon will skip Apec in San Francisco to try and get a coalition agreement with Act and New Zealand First across the finish line.Caretaker trade minister Damien O'Connor will represent New Zealand at the Apec leaders summit instead. O'Connor was already at Apec for the two-day meeting of foreign and trade ministers.A spokesperson for the National party said it would not be sending someone to the summit, unlike at the Pacific Islands Forum where it sent Gerry Brownlee along as a representative.Luxon...
Economy

The finance house says tax plans will stimulate economy, but not force rate hike.

Paul McBeth 3:50pm
Local ANZ CEO, Antonia Watson, warns of home ownership 'tipping point'.

Pattrick Smellie 3:00pm
It's been a tough year as the region recovers from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:00pm
