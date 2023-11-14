Menu
Grocery adds lustre to the Red Sheds

Where everyone gets a bargain? (Image: The Warehouse)
Staff reporters
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
The Warehouse’s big box footprint is shrinking in its traditional markets, but the saving grace for the Red Sheds remains its latest foray into the grocery market. The retailer’s sales shrank across the board in the 13 weeks ended Oct 29, most sharply in its Torpedo7 sporting goods chain, but the 6.7% fall to $713.3 million in total sales outpaced the 0.1% contraction in core retail sales across the wider industry, slicing half a percentage point from the Warehouse’s market share to 9.1%. In sayin...
National’s tax cuts unlikely to push up interest rates: Goldman Sachs
Economy

The finance house says tax plans will stimulate economy, but not force rate hike.

Paul McBeth 3:50pm
Finance Exclusive

Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss

Local ANZ CEO, Antonia Watson, warns of home ownership 'tipping point'.

Pattrick Smellie 3:00pm
Markets Free

Napier Port down, but not out

It's been a tough year as the region recovers from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:00pm
