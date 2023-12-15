Menu
NZ nets $109.5m benefit from Fifa Women’s World Cup – MBIE

NZ hosted 29 of 64 matches for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 15 Dec 2023
New Zealand scored a $109.5 million net benefit from the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says.A report into the tournament found that the 27,000 visitors who came to NZ for the event spent $80.4m on accommodation, meals, transport and shopping, the ministry (MBIE) said.NZ co-hosted the tournament with Australia in July and August, with Spain defeating England 1-0 in the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney. The report looked solely at the tournament's benefit for NZ.Monetised costs...
US design giants join team Tank Farm for national stadium option
The push to use Auckland's Tank Farm for the national stadium is significant.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Manufacturing activity improves but still contracting

Manufacturing in NZ contracts for the ninth consecutive month.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:58am
Rakon board urged to gauge major shareholder appetite to sell

Rakon minorities don't want the board to waste time or money.

Paul McBeth 11:50am
