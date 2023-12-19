Menu
News in Brief

RNZ set to avert strike action
Radio NZ boss Paul Thompson. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
Radio New Zealand looks set to avert strike action after holding positive pay talks with union staff.The public broadcaster is in discussions with about 230 members of the E tū and Public Service Association (PSA) unions over a new pay deal. Staff have asked for a 7% salary increase as they renegotiate their collective agreement.Union members have threatened a strike ballot unless their pay demands are met, asking for salary increases in line with recent high inflation.A strike could see up to 75% of RNZ staffers take to the picket line. More t...
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket firms ahead of mini-budget

It has gained nearly 1.3% for the year with a week of trading remaining.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Economy

NZ’s annual trade deficit shrinks to smallest in 15 months

Exports to the United States are growing as China's appetite dims.

Paul McBeth 2:35pm
Markets

'Pushing against an open door': Sanford's diverse director search

'Do you think I can influence him? I can't influence his sister-in-law.'

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
