Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Tait Communications CEO joins company's international board

Tait Communications CEO joins company's international board
(Image: Tait Communications)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
The chief executive of communications firm Tait International has joined the company’s international board as its managing director.Yoram Benit, who has been Tait’s CEO for the past three years, will continue as chief executive alongside the managing director role.Benit had senior roles at Motorola Solutions and L3Harris before starting at Tait."We are pleased to welcome Yoram to the Tait International Ltd board,” international board chair Brian Roche said.“His successful track record and deep understanding of the c...
NZ sharemarket bounces as energy stocks lift
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket bounces as energy stocks lift

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,237.38, up 81.59 points or 0.73%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Retail

Bunnings reports profit and $400m loan

Revenue was up, but so were expenses.

Staff reporters 4:40pm
Bunnings reports profit and $400m loan
Property

Profits up for Skyline, but Queenstown upgrade costs soar to $310m

While Korean business suffers from slow pandemic recovery, copycat sites.

Brent Melville 1:00pm
Profits up for Skyline, but Queenstown upgrade costs soar to $310m