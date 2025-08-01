United States slaps a 15% tariff on New Zealand goods

Menu
News in Brief

Staff reporters
Fri, 01 Aug 2025
The United States has imposed a 15% tariff on New Zealand goods, up from a previously advised 10%, a statement from the White House says.Trade Minister Todd McClay earlier said initial indications showed US President Donald Trump might apply a 15% tariff.Trump announced the tariffs during his “Liberation Day” speech in April, saying he would impose sweeping tariffs on more than 125 countries.He has since reached 11 deals and agreed to pause tariff increases for Mexico, ahead of his deadline of 4pm today (New Zealand time).Read More
