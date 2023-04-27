Menu
We need to learn from AI's 'first contact' moment

How do we avoid repeating the mistakes of social media? It isn't attempting to pause AI research and development, as hundreds of senior AI scientists called for last month.
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Just last week, Amazon released Bedrock, a series of generative artificial intelligence tools that let customers use large language models from the likes of AI21 Labs and Stability AI on the Amazon Web Services cloud-computing platform. That was a direct response to Microsoft’s launch in February of its Azure OpenAI service, which exclusively makes available the technology underpinning ChatGPT to Microsoft customers, via the cloud.Amazon also unveiled CodeWhisperer, its artificial intelligence-powered tool for generating computer cod...
Boom and bust risk in current ETS forestry settings
Too much use of forestry to offset carbon emissions could lead to a glut of credits by the mid-2030s, the CCC warns.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Council buys private 100ha Wānaka 'reserve'

Queenstown Lakes district council hasn't revealed how much public money it spent.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Ravensdown looks to ignite ag innovation

The goal is to build, grow and invest in world-leading Ag-IP and innovations.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
