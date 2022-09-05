See full details
Who will be our voice for healthcare?

Mon, 05 Sep 2022

Who will be our voice for healthcare?
Voices from health professionals and communities can influence decisions. (Image: Getty)
The local government elections next month have highlighted the importance of healthcare as an issue, now that district health boards (DHBs) are being replaced with a new highly centralised national bureaucracy, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand).From 1938 to June this year, healthcare was provided under a national system which also included a second important statutory point of decision-making at a local level. This recognised that, overwhelmingly, healthcare was provided locally in hospitals and communities, mainly through general practice...

