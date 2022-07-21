See full details
Policy

Act party wants unilateral removal of tariffs to fight cost of living

Jem Traylen
Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Act party leader David Seymour. (Image: Getty)
The Act party is proposing to remove all remaining trade tariffs unilaterally as part of its plan to curb inflation.Other policies announced on Thursday include removing the labour market test and wage thresholds on work visas, allowing foreign supermarket chains to bypass the Overseas Investment Act and creating a “materials equivalence register” so substitutes for scarce materials such as Gib board have to be accepted for building consents.Act leader David Seymour accused Labour of playing “gesture politics” and said w...

