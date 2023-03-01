Menu
Auckland council 'deplores' aspect of RMA reforms

Auckland council doesn't believe the two laws intended to replace the RMA are transformational. (Image: Auckland Council)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
Without new financing tools, Auckland council fears resource management system reform will simply perpetuate the status quo. Council staff and the chair of the planning, environment and parks committee, councillor Richard Hills, appeared before the environment committee on Tuesday to submit on the Natural and Built Environment (NBE) Bill and Spatial Planning Bill, the two pieces of legislation intended to replace the much-derided Resource Management Act (RMA).Hills said the council supported the outcomes-focus of the proposed changes, but...
