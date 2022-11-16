Canada insists it is meeting its dairy trade obligations

A dispute panel is being set up to look at how Canada is applying dairy quotas. (Image: Getty)

Rebecca Howard

Canada’s dairy processors say the country is meeting its obligations under the trans-Pacific trade pact and the Canadian government says it will stand up for its dairy industry, farmers and supply-management system.Earlier this month, the New Zealand government started dispute settlement proceedings against Canada over how it's implementing dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQs) under the free-trade agreement known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).Canada was quick to deny there's a...