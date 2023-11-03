Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

The public service’s growth spurt – where it all went

The public service’s growth spurt – where it all went
MBIE went from fifth largest public service department to third. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
The public service workforce has grown by about a third in the six years to June – roughly spanning the time the outgoing Labour government was in power.In June 2017, there was the full-time equivalent (FTE) of about 47,000 public servants – in the following six years, an additional 16,000, or 34%, were added.There’s been population growth and covid, but those factors alone don’t explain the current size of the public service, which is proportionately bigger than the last time Labour left office, although Labour can fair...
MediaWorks woes: past, present and future
Economy Analysis

MediaWorks woes: past, present and future

The company's ongoing financial struggles have been years in the making.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Primary Sector

Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon

Neil Beaumont is leaving Fonterra after barely nine months as CFO.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon
World

Forget working for a brand-name company – workers want to get paid

The days of taking a hot job with bragging rights are fading.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Forget working for a brand-name company – workers want to get paid

More Policy

A third more senior managers under Labour
Policy

A third more senior managers under Labour

An additional 1,025 senior managers joined the top three ranks.

Jem Traylen 02 Nov 2023
Business of Government: trick or treaty, AI is coming, and more
Policy

Business of Government: trick or treaty, AI is coming, and more

Our weekly roundup of public service news.

Jem Traylen 01 Nov 2023
$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise
Policy

$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise

The council says it can't afford to buy out properties for managed retreat.

Oliver Lewis 31 Oct 2023
Business of Government: a nail-biting time for workers and more ...
Policy

Business of Government: a nail-biting time for workers and more ...

Our weekly round-up of public service news.

Jem Traylen 25 Oct 2023