Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

There’s nothing basic about the ‘basics’ of education

There’s nothing basic about the ‘basics’ of education
Christopher Luxon and Erica Stanford address questions in the post-speech standup. (Image: NZME)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
The National party’s newly minted education policy has one thing right – we need to improve literacy and numeracy rates in New Zealand, but the plan itself is severely lacking.From the very concept of “back to basics” to what it actually means to rewrite a curriculum, educational experts have described the policy as, at best, “a step in the right direction” but, more generally, “insulting”, “disrespectful” and a “vote-grabbing top-line policy”.Teacher workloadNational leade...
NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit
Markets Market Close

NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit

Property stocks staged a recovery, Synlait Milk took another hit, falling more than 5%, and out of it, the New Zealand sharemarket managed a small gain.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the afternoon and closed at 11,612.86, up 32.04 points or 0.28% after reaching a morning low o...

Graham Skellern 27 Mar 2023
Politics

Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept

The former head of the Security Intelligence Service is temporarily heading the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023
Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept
Environment

NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

The money will help finance up to 167 buses for Australasian operator Kinetic.

Greg Hurrell 27 Mar 2023
NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

More Policy

Inflation winners and breaking things
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Inflation winners and breaking things

Just about everybody feels the pain of inflation but there are some winners, albeit winners unaware that they’re benefiting.

Jenny Ruth 27 Mar 2023
$1 billion of exports jeopardised by Therapeutic Products Bill
Policy

$1 billion of exports jeopardised by Therapeutic Products Bill

Long-awaited law change was supposed to help industry not stifle it.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023
National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics
Policy

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics

Plenty of floating voters are parents with kids at school.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Mar 2023
Mixed feelings on ETS review
Policy

Mixed feelings on ETS review

There are concerns about government decision-making processes.

Ian Llewellyn 24 Mar 2023