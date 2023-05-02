Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Thinktank's ideas could kill video game industry

Thinktank's ideas could kill video game industry
The video game industry says tax rebates in the upcoming budget are crucial to their survival. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 02 May 2023
The video game industry has hit back at a centre-right thinktank's arguments that the government should not provide tax incentives for the video game sector.The New Zealand Game Developers Association's (NZGDA) chair, Chelsea Rapp, argued the video game sector was strategically important to the government's aims of growing the country's digital exports and said a decision not to introduce a tax incentive would kill an industry which had shown great promise.“[The government] will be saying New Zealand is better off strategi...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 02, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 02, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Thinktank's ideas could kill video game industry

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:15am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Thinktank's ideas could kill video game industry
Politics

Government gives clean-car discount an extra $100m

The transport minister has announced a raft of changes to the subsidy scheme.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Government gives clean-car discount an extra $100m

More Policy

RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears
Economy

RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears

A total of 1.31% of residential mortgages were reported as past due in March, up 26% year-on-year.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 01 May 2023
NZ has an 'enviable' energy position
Policy

NZ has an 'enviable' energy position

The costs of reaching 100% renewable generation should be carefully weighed up.

Ian Llewellyn 28 Apr 2023
Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs
Economy

Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs

Current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency says the Reserve Bank. 

Rebecca Howard 26 Apr 2023