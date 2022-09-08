See full details
Govt acts against secret political donations

Staff reporters
Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Anonymous donations to political parties are becoming harder to do. (Image: Getty)
Donors to political parties will no longer be able to shield their identities by using “third parties” to receive and funnel funds, under limited reforms to the Electoral Act tabled today by justice minister Kiri Allan.The change follows the outcome of a case taken by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) against the New Zealand First Foundation, in which the high court found that a donor’s identity need only be disclosed if the recipient was involved in the governance or management of the party.The recipients in the NZ First Foundat...

