Politics

Leo Molloy pulls pin on Auckland mayoral bid

Brent Melville
Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Molloy, getting on with life as a 'hospo legend'. (Image: NZME)
Controversial Auckland businessman Leo Molloy has abruptly ended his bid for Auckland's top political job, saying it's the "right thing to do for the city" in the wake of weaker polling.Announcing the end of his campaign, Molloy said while some aspects of his polling are still strong, "there are clear trends emerging that suggest I cannot win – this time".He left the door open to having another go at the mayoralty in three years. The latest Ratepayers' Alliance Curia poll for August published on Friday...

