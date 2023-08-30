Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

National's electorally competitive tax policy

National's electorally competitive tax policy
Nicola Willis and Christopher Luxon announce National's election tax policy. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 30 Aug 2023
One thing that can certainly be said for the tax policy the National party announced today: it’s electorally competitive.Opponents will search for and may yet find a “fiscal hole” or miscalculation but, as a package, it is a carefully calibrated appeal to the middle-income voter.And by committing itself to this package before the Sept 12 release of the pre-election economic and fiscal update (PREFU), which will doubtless deliver a sobering dose of red ink to the outlook for the government accounts, it is locking in these promi...
China banks to cut rates on mortgages, deposits in stimulus push
Bloomberg

China banks to cut rates on mortgages, deposits in stimulus push

China’s state banks are being enlisted to support its economy.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Policy

Nats announce tax policy

Luxon said the plan would target the “squeezed middle” by lifting income tax brackets.

Staff reporters 11:18am
Nats announce tax policy
Markets

Slow freight turnaround sees Move stumble to $7.2m net loss

The freight division was hit by weather, new shipping business gets off to a slow start.

Brent Melville 10:40am
Slow freight turnaround sees Move stumble to $7.2m net loss

More Politics

Nats announce tax policy
Policy

Nats announce tax policy

Luxon said the plan would target the “squeezed middle” by lifting income tax brackets.

Staff reporters 11:18am
Business of Government: Peter Hughes' legacy, cost recovery headaches, and more...
Economy

Business of Government: Peter Hughes' legacy, cost recovery headaches, and more...

This week's round-up of public service news, comings and goings.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Ilam poll shows Raf Manji and TOP victory ‘possible’ but tough
Politics

Ilam poll shows Raf Manji and TOP victory ‘possible’ but tough

A Taxpayers Union Curia poll shows Raf Manji and the Labour incumbent trailing behind.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Aug 2023
New building rules 'will impose a significant burden on the industry' – National
Infrastructure Free Exclusive

New building rules 'will impose a significant burden on the industry' – National

National slates MBIE’s old building proposal but elects to keep it – with changes.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 29 Aug 2023