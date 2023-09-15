Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

National's shadow energy minister questions climate 'crisis'

National's shadow energy minister questions climate 'crisis'
Stuart Smith's mixed messages (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
National’s energy spokesman and potential future minister has repeated lines from a prominent physicist downplaying the climate crisis, as well as liking social media posts from a controversial United States author who calls himself the world’s biggest fossil fuel advocate.In an interview with BusinessDesk, Stuart Smith said climate change was a major issue and he supported the net zero 2050 target. He read widely on the topic, he added, including views from Alex Epstein, author of ‘The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels’, who...
Government bets $12m on quantum-based research and industry
Technology

Government bets $12m on quantum-based research and industry

It can take years of basic research before business opportunities knock.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Property

Firms paying for empty office space consider their options

More than a fifth of tenants are using less than half their floorspace.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Firms paying for empty office space consider their options
World

Putin wants his hit man back: insiders talk of prisoner swap

Covert killer serving life sentence in Germany could be exchanged for jailed Americans.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Putin wants his hit man back: insiders talk of prisoner swap

More Politics

Economists dubious over National's foreign buyer tax claims
Policy

Economists dubious over National's foreign buyer tax claims

Economists are questioning the assumptions behind National’s tax plan, saying the party is unlikely to raise the $2.9 billion in revenue National needs from it to make its tax promises add up.Three experts, former economist Sam Warburton, former Reserve Bank head of financial mar...

Staff reporters 14 Sep 2023
Budget pressure will crimp Nats’ plans to digitise government
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Budget pressure will crimp Nats’ plans to digitise government

Any major uptick in spending on digital services will be hard to justify; whoever wins.

Peter Griffin 14 Sep 2023
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead
Politics charts

Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead

The bad polls keep coming for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 13 Sep 2023
Parties agree on need for healthy homes and emissions reduction
Property

Parties agree on need for healthy homes and emissions reduction

Labour's Megan Woods discussed the benefits of industrial deals to reduce emissions.

Oliver Lewis 13 Sep 2023