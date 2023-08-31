Menu
Trade minister Damien O'Connor says NZ needs to 'put the effort in' with India

Trade minister Damien O'Connor says NZ needs to ‘put the effort in’ with India
Damien O'Connor. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
Trade minister Damien O’Connor says New Zealand needs to “put the effort in” to grow the relationship with India and believes annual meetings between business leaders might be a good place to start. O’Connor met with Indian commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal as part of a visit to the country alongside an India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) summit involving what is thought to be the largest delegation NZ Inc has ever sent to the country.Along with meeting Goyal, O’Connor gave...
Persistent inflation a feature of a new world order: BlackRock
Finance

Persistent inflation a feature of a new world order: BlackRock

Investors must be more hands-on as the "set and forget" investing days are over.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Policy

Would National’s visa fee hike put off migrants?

Officials cautioned against an immediate return to full cost recovery.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Would National’s visa fee hike put off migrants?
Economy

ExportNZ pleads for NZTE funding and more

The business group says that slashing funding for NZTE and CAPEs would be a real problem.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
ExportNZ pleads for NZTE funding and more

