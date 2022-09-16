See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Politics

Viv Beck pulls out: it’s Wayne Brown vs Efeso Collins for Auckland’s mayor

Staff reporters
Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Viv Beck pulls out: it’s Wayne Brown vs Efeso Collins for Auckland’s mayor
Viv Beck is ending her campaign to be Auckland mayor. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Fri, 16 Sep 2022
RELATED
Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck has pulled out this morning, narrowing the field to the clear left vs right choice between sitting Auckland councillor Efeso Collins and former Far North mayor and self-proclaimed Mr Fix-It, Wayne Brown.Labour-backed Collins has led such small-scale polling as has been conducted about the leadership of New Zealand’s largest city, but mainly because the centre-right vote was split between Brown, Beck and restaurateur Leo Molloy, who dropped his candidacy five weeks ago.“My decision comes with a hea...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Sport
Business of Sport: the curious backlash against Israel Adesanya
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Adesanya’s imperious reign has drawn increasing unrest among global UFC fandom for not being entertaining enough.

Sport
Japan wants a slice of Super Rugby sashimi
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Japanese rugby appeals as both a peacemaker and benefactor in the simmering Super Rugby squabble.

Services
Air NZ denies merger speculation
Staff reporters | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Air New Zealand says it has not been approached, and is not in discussions with any parties regarding a potential merger.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.