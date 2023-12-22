Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

a2 Milk takes further 'potential claims' against Synlait

a2 Milk takes further 'potential claims' against Synlait
(Image: Synlait)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
Synlait Milk says it has received notice of possible further claims from a2 Milk Company “primarily” related to the pair’s manufacturing and supply agreement.In September, the dual-listed milk marketer cancelled the exclusive part of its agreement with Synlait – formally known as the Nutritional Powders Manufacturing and Supply Agreement (NPMSA) – after a2 Milk believed the manufacturer's delivery and performance during the year fell below the level required to maintain it. Synlait disputed the cancellatio...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, December 22, 2023
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Friday, December 22, 2023

What 12-year-old sang on the 1970 hit I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus?

The Quizmaster 9:00am
Policy

Parliament over for year, MPs to return on Jan 30

Repeals and 90-day trials the last business in parliament this year.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Parliament over for year, MPs to return on Jan 30
Retail

KMD rates downgrade as retail sector faces 'messy year'

Investment house expects Kathmandu to hit bottom-of-the-cycle next year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
KMD rates downgrade as retail sector faces 'messy year'

More Primary Sector

Santa delivers festive boost for dairy farmers
Primary Sector

Santa delivers festive boost for dairy farmers

The last auction of 2023 results in a 2.3% increase across the board.

Riley Kennedy 21 Dec 2023
Zespri eyes 'significant' organic opportunity
Primary Sector

Zespri eyes 'significant' organic opportunity

Organic growers tipped to get a premium of between $1.50 to $2 a tray.

Riley Kennedy 20 Dec 2023
Alliance to review capital structure
Primary Sector Free

Alliance to review capital structure

Alliance Group, which this year turned in a $97.9 million pre-tax loss, is looking at its capital structure and may sell assets.The farmer-owned co-op, the largest sheep meat exporter in New Zealand, said it needed to make changes to ensure it could better navigate volatility in...

19 Dec 2023
Liquidators call in agents to sell Happy Valley Nutrition's land
Primary Sector

Liquidators call in agents to sell Happy Valley Nutrition's land

Happy Valley Nutrition itself is not in liquidation.

Riley Kennedy 19 Dec 2023