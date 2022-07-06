See full details
Primary Sector

Agriculture emissions pricing possible by 2025 says CCC

Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Rodd Carr says perfect is the enemy of the good when it comes to agricultural emissions pricing. (Image: BusinessDesk)
RELATED
The Climate Change Commission believes it will be possible to have a simple system to put a price on agricultural emissions at the farm level outside the emissions trading scheme (ETS) by Jan 1, 2025, with considerable effort.It also advised the government to put a price (most likely through a tax or levy) on synthetic nitrogen fertiliser as soon as possible while working towards a more detailed farm-level system in the longer term.The Climate Change Commission’s (CCC) advice follows the work of the He Waka Eke Noa partnership between far...

Property
Agents get a hammering for auctions
Brent Melville | Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Why do auctions still find favour in a declining market where auction sales in NZ have dropped to about one-in-10, from one-in-four a year ago?

Markets
NZX bond trading hits record in June
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Investors sought refuge from volatile equity markets by buying bonds and ETFs in June.

Opinion
Is NZ talking itself into recession?
Shamubeel Eaqub | Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Even if NZ is in recession, it just might be short-lived. 

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

