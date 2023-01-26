'Baseless': Westland counters copyright claims

The two contentious butter packages side-by-side. (Image: Ornua)

Westland Dairy Company has denied almost all of the Irish dairy co-operative Ornua’s claims for trademark infringement over its butter brand. The Hokitika-based company has gone even further in its counterclaim, saying it wants a permanent injunction stopping Ornua from making trademark claims against it, saying it is anticompetitive conduct. In late December, Ornua Co-operative, through its subsidiary Ornua North America, launched a lawsuit aimed at stopping Westland from advertising, marketing, distributing, or selling butter...