Primary Sector

Best of BusinessDesk: Lanaco is finding new industrial applications for wool

Lanaco is finding new customers for our wool industry, such as Nasa. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Jem Traylen
Fri, 06 Jan 2023
Champions of the knowledge economy please take note – the primary sector is far from dead, it just needs to keep reinventing itself. One business showing us how is an Auckland-based company making air filters out of specially-bred wool. Lanaco was founded by Nick Davenport who specialises in developing applications for materials and has a background in manufacturing plastic components. This week, if the weather gods play their part, Lanaco filters will be aboard a Nasa rocket heading to the far side of the moon and back – a rec...
