Best of BusinessDesk: Some agri-exporters love the NZ-EU FTA

Kiwifruit growers were delighted to hear about the EU trade deal (Image: Zespri).

This article was part of a portfolio which won Rebecca Howard best export journalist at the New Zealand Guild of Agricultural Journalists and Communicators awards. Some agri-exporters are upbeat about the New Zealand – European Union free trade deal reached overnight in Brussels. “The FTA will set us up to expand our exports to Europe, providing more European consumers with the highest-quality Zespri kiwifruit and helping deliver strong returns for our growers,” said Zespri chair Bruce Cameron. According to Zespri, the d...