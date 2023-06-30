Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Bid to remove US import tariffs on baby formula isn't a silver bullet

Bid to remove US import tariffs on baby formula isn't a silver bullet
Non tariff barriers are also key says DCANZ. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
A United States bipartisan bill that looks to remove a 17.5% import tariff on baby formula is positive but not a silver bullet, the Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand says. DCANZ'S executive director, Kimberly Crewther, told BusinessDesk that removing non-tariff barriers to trade will be as important as removing the tariffs, if the US is to build a more resilient infant formula market.On June 1, four US politicians introduced the bipartisan bill to “permanently waive tariffs and ease trade barriers on infant formula"...
The cruelty that lies behind the health equity adjuster
Opinion

Ian Powell: The cruelty that lies behind the health equity adjuster

It's a tool that will be used to deny the right of patients to the surgery they need.

Ian Powell 5:00am
Finance

Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute

The dispute will go to a full hearing, but that's still some way off.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute
Technology

Janine Grainger wants to inspire the world to work better

The Easy Crypto CEO shares what inspiration and influence means to her.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Janine Grainger wants to inspire the world to work better

More Primary Sector

Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events
Finance

Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events

As well as loan guarantees, a $240m concessionary finance scheme has been announced.

Jem Traylen 29 Jun 2023
Receivers to sell Waikato dairy farm operation after debt mediation failure
Finance

Receivers to sell Waikato dairy farm operation after debt mediation failure

The farming operation owes more than $25m to the Bank of New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jun 2023
Fonterra seeks mega-power deal to decarbonise
Primary Sector

Fonterra seeks mega-power deal to decarbonise

Fonterra is kicking the tyres on an NZ Steel-style decarbonisation deal with the govt.

Pattrick Smellie 23 Jun 2023
PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 22 Jun 2023