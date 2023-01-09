Buttergate: Ireland's Ornua sues Westland Dairy

The Irish company claims the Westgold brand's packaging is too similar to its own. (Image: Westgold)

Ireland’s Ornua Co-operative and its subsidiary, Ornua Foods North America, are suing Westland Dairy Company for “wilful trademark infringement”, according to legal documents filed in the US district court in northern California.A spokesperson from Westland said it "can confirm that we have received legal notice that our fellow butter brand, Kerrygold, is seeking to prevent Westgold butter from using our packaging in the US market".The lawsuit is aimed at stopping Westland from advertising, marketing, distributing or...