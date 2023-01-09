Menu
Buttergate: Ireland's Ornua sues Westland Dairy

The Irish company claims the Westgold brand's packaging is too similar to its own. (Image: Westgold)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 09 Jan 2023
Ireland’s Ornua Co-operative and its subsidiary, Ornua Foods North America, are suing Westland Dairy Company for “wilful trademark infringement”, according to legal documents filed in the US district court in northern California.A spokesperson from Westland said it "can confirm that we have received legal notice that our fellow butter brand, Kerrygold, is seeking to prevent Westgold butter from using our packaging in the US market".The lawsuit is aimed at stopping Westland from advertising, marketing, distributing or...
Markets Free Market close

Falling bond yields suggest inflation is peaking

Equity markets everywhere have been chewing on the billion-dollar question.

Ella Somers 09 Jan 2023
Law & Regulation

NZ Twitter user fined $293k after defaming Australian investor

The proceedings were launched in 2020 after the Twitter account made allegations against the businessman.

Riley Kennedy 09 Jan 2023
Markets

All systems go for AFT Pharmaceuticals

The pharma group is forecasting a year of growth.

Brent Melville 09 Jan 2023

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Fonterra: no impact from gas plant shutdown

Todd Energy did not say when the plant would be up and running again. 

Rebecca Howard 09 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Dairy outlook 2023: stand by for volatility to continue

Leading analysts give their forecasts for the sector over the next 12 months. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Best of BusinessDesk: Lanaco's moonshot

The primary sector is far from dead, it just needs to keep reinventing itself.

Jem Traylen 06 Jan 2023
Finance

Masterton Investments successfully sues ManukaMed owner

Denis Watson lost a court battle over a Masterton property.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jan 2023