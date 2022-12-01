Climate change dominates Fieldays agenda

Jacinda Ardern speaks at Fieldays. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Scores of people braved the rain and came through the gates on the first day of Fieldays 2022 while climate change was the theme of the day. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern formally launched the Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions and agriculture minister Damien O’Connor outlined the first three projects.“We want to lead the charge,” Ardern said. “The centre will be about action."The launch came against a backdrop of the government also announcing it would bring all scientifically robust forms of...