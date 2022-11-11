Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Dairy farmer takes Fonterra to appeal court

Dairy farmer takes Fonterra to appeal court
Fonterra suspended milk collection due to an enforcement order. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
Farmer Philip Woolley’s legal team will be waiting on tenterhooks after appealing a decision that Fonterra didn’t breach a supply contract.  The arguments, which date back nearly a decade, were heard over two days at the court of appeal this week, as Woolley continues to seek damages for Fonterra’s refusal to take his milk in the 2014/15 season.Both teams wheeled in suitcases filled with documents, but the case seemed to largely hinge on a single one: an engineer’s certificate. The case involved the exercise of...
Retail

Warehouse Group bounces back from covid

Sales jumped 21.2% on the quarter and 12.3% on the same period pre-covid. 

Rebecca Howard 10:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Time for a quick brain teaser before your weekend begins. 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Xero plunges on CEO departure

Former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy takes over in February.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Fonterra not fully satisfied with DIRA tweaks

Fonterra is disappointed MPs didn't adopt some of its proposals and will keep lobbying. 

Rebecca Howard 9:10am
Primary Sector

MPs rubber-stamp Fonterra restructuring law

The select committee was unanimous in backing the law.

Riley Kennedy 10 Nov 2022
Finance

BNZ to access cheap funding

BNZ will use its full entitlement from the Reserve Bank's $28b funding-for-lending scheme.

Jenny Ruth 10 Nov 2022
Finance

BNZ lifts annual net profit 7%

BNZ increased its lending to businesses by $2.5 billion in the latest year.

Jenny Ruth 09 Nov 2022