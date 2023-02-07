Menu
Primary Sector

Farmer confidence hits all-time low

Farmer confidence hits all-time low
Meat and wool farmers are the most pessimistic. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
Farmer confidence hit an all-time low in the latest Federated Farmers survey.Of 1,103 responses from farm businesses around the country, a net of 65.2% considered current economic conditions to be bad. That’s 17.4 points worse than the survey in July last year and a record low for the survey that’s been running since 2009.Meat and wool farmers are the most pessimistic. A net 81.8% of farmer respondents expected economic conditions to deteriorate over the next 12 months, 0.9 points down from the survey six months ago.“Expe...
