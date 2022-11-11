Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Farming lobby groups unite against emissions proposal

Farming lobby groups unite against emissions proposal
The three groups presented nine core issues. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
New Zealand’s main farmer lobby groups have presented a united front against the government’s emissions proposal as it stands.  “The agriculture sector has never worked more cohesively and collectively,” said Beef + Lamb NZ’s chair, Andrew Morrison. In October, the government opened consultation on a farm-level, split-gas levy to price agricultural greenhouse-gas emissions that will see farmers pay for their emissions by 2025.  It claims it has included many of the recommendations from the He Wa...
Economy Market Close

Ebos Group leads market higher in rally sparked by positive US inflation data

The S&P/NZX 50 index increased 219.83 points, or 1.98%, to 11,311.750. 

Riley Kennedy 5:52pm
Retail

Singles shopping frenzy as '11.11' clicks into gear

The biggest online shopping event of the year is upon us, and it's expected to be a bumper year.

Brent Melville 4:10pm
Infrastructure

Mahuta welcomes 3 waters report

The government says proposed changes make the legislation more workable. 

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Fonterra not fully satisfied with DIRA tweaks

Fonterra is disappointed MPs didn't adopt some of its proposals and will keep lobbying. 

Rebecca Howard 9:10am
Primary Sector

Dairy farmer takes Fonterra to appeal court

Philip Woolley continues to seek damages for Fonterra’s refusal to take his milk in the 2014/15 season.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Primary Sector

MPs rubber-stamp Fonterra restructuring law

The select committee was unanimous in backing the law.

Riley Kennedy 10 Nov 2022
Finance

BNZ to access cheap funding

BNZ will use its full entitlement from the Reserve Bank's $28b funding-for-lending scheme.

Jenny Ruth 10 Nov 2022