Farming lobby groups unite against emissions proposal

The three groups presented nine core issues. (Image: Getty)

Rebecca Howard

New Zealand’s main farmer lobby groups have presented a united front against the government’s emissions proposal as it stands. “The agriculture sector has never worked more cohesively and collectively,” said Beef + Lamb NZ’s chair, Andrew Morrison. In October, the government opened consultation on a farm-level, split-gas levy to price agricultural greenhouse-gas emissions that will see farmers pay for their emissions by 2025. It claims it has included many of the recommendations from the He Wa...