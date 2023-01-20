Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Firms relieved as Todd Energy says CO2 plant back online

Firms relieved as Todd Energy says CO2 plant back online
Beer drinkers may breathe a sigh of relief. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
Beer drinkers and seafood exporters are among those who will breathe a sigh of relief. Todd Energy believes it has identified the root cause of the safety issue at the Kapuni liquid carbon dioxide plant and is planning a staged ramp-up, with the first production expected in around two weeks.The plant – which has been shut down since Dec 20 – will be back to full capacity by the end of 2023, the company said in a statement.Todd Energy's Kapuni plant had been the sole domestic producer of food-grade CO2 since the closure of t...
Politics Free

Grant Robertson walked, so Chris Hipkins could run

Grant Robertson can’t put his hand up for the role of the new prime minister – even if he wanted the job.

Ella Somers 5:40pm
Policy

Ardern’s long shadow

Bill Clinton's famous 'It's the economy, stupid!' will be lingering in ministers' ears.

Paul McBeth, Rebecca Howard & Oli Lewis 4:40pm
Travel

A year on from lotto MIQ, numbers bounce back

Border arrivals have crept up to their highest number since February 2020, but are still only at about two-thirds pre-covid levels.

Brent Melville 2:00pm

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

ASB expecting 'substantially lower' milk price next season

ASB Bank is forecasting $8.65 per KgMS for this season and $7 for next.

Riley Kennedy 10:51am
Primary Sector

Buttergate rolls on, Westland gets a one-week extension

Ornua requested a preliminary injunction to stop Westland from using its trademark and packaging, pending a trial.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Primary Sector

Severe weather relief funding not fit for purpose, says O'Connor

The minister wants a rethink on aid after adverse weather events, which were happening more often and hitting harder.

Rebecca Howard 19 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Allied Farmers secures significant increase in tax losses

It obtained a private ruling from Inland Revenue last year.

Riley Kennedy 18 Jan 2023