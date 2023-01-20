Firms relieved as Todd Energy says CO2 plant back online

Beer drinkers may breathe a sigh of relief. (Image: Getty)

Beer drinkers and seafood exporters are among those who will breathe a sigh of relief. Todd Energy believes it has identified the root cause of the safety issue at the Kapuni liquid carbon dioxide plant and is planning a staged ramp-up, with the first production expected in around two weeks.The plant – which has been shut down since Dec 20 – will be back to full capacity by the end of 2023, the company said in a statement.Todd Energy's Kapuni plant had been the sole domestic producer of food-grade CO2 since the closure of t...