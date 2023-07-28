Menu
Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog

Concerns have been raised about market concentration. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
Fonterra is engaging with Brazil’s competition authority after concerns were raised about the sale of Dairy Partners Americas Brasil to French dairy company Lactalis.Joint owners Fonterra and Nestlé agreed to sell DPA Brasil for approximately $210 million last December.The deal was expected to be completed by mid-2023, subject to regulatory authority approvals.The sale, however, hit a potential snag when the competition authority expressed reservations about certain aspects of the sale and escalated the matter to its tribunal. ...
