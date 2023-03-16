Menu

Primary Sector

Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins

Fonterra bounced back in the first half (Image: Fonterra)
Fonterra bounced back in the first half (Image: Fonterra)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 16 Mar 2023
Thu, 16 Mar 2023
Fonterra Co-operative Group lifted first-half net profit 50% and raised its annual earnings guidance as it enjoyed fatter margins for high-value products.The co-op also proposed a tax-free capital return to farmer owners and shareholders' fund unit holders of about 50 cents per share, subject to completing the sale of its Chilean Soprole business. Net profit was $546 million in the six months to Jan 31, up from $364m a year earlier, while earnings per share were 33 cents, up from 22 cents in the prior period. That was due to wider margins f...
Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer
Finance

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

The original $1.34 per share offer was knocked back by minority shareholders.

Staff reporters 10:05am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 16, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Finance

NZ and Australian share markets poised to drop on Credit Suisse jitters

Banking sector jitters continue to dominate global markets with all eyes on Credit Suisse Group. 

Rebecca Howard 8:35am
NZ and Australian share markets poised to drop on Credit Suisse jitters

Fonterra emissions plans may worry farmers
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: Fonterra emissions plans may worry farmers

The main question for farmers is what is it going to cost? 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Apple and pear yield down 33% in Hawke's Bay
Primary Sector

Apple and pear yield down 33% in Hawke's Bay

Industry volumes overall are likely to be down by about a fifth.

Staff reporters 15 Mar 2023
Cyclone Gabrielle cost to farmers could top $1b
Primary Sector

Cyclone Gabrielle cost to farmers could top $1b

Cyclone Gabrielle could be New Zealand’s most expensive weather event in spread and scale, says Federated Farmers. 

Rebecca Howard 09 Mar 2023
Fire-hit Mainland Poultry fails to file accounts
Primary Sector

Fire-hit Mainland Poultry fails to file accounts

Reporting entity Indus Valley Ltd has had three Companies Office reminders.

Denise McNabb 09 Mar 2023